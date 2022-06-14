Ferrari F40 With Modern GTE and Challenge DNA Is Not for the Digital Faint of Heart

Created by engineer Nicola Materazzi with bonkers styling from the legendary Pininfarina, the mid-engine RWD Ferrari F40 sports car was a five-speed manual 2.9-liter twin-turbocharged V8 hoot that had a lot going for itself. For starters, it had up to 477 horsepower, the unique opportunity to celebrate Ferrari's 40th anniversary, and the sublime last touch of Enzo Ferrari.The production lasted between 1987 and 1992 but the LM and GTE variations took that timeframe to 1994 and 1996, respectively. Still, it was nowhere near enough to get in touch with modern ideas such as the 2010s 458 Challenge race car for the Ferrari Challenge or the 488 GTE grand tourer racing car from the 2015 Finali Mondiali. But that assumption is only valid in the real world.Over across the virtual realm, Khyzyl Saleem, the pixel master better known as the_kyza on social media, seems ready to give us a Prancing Horse’s “what if,” as curiosity got the better of him and wanted to see a Ferrari F40 dressed up in modern Challenge and GTE attire. Clearly “not for the faint-hearted or the typical Ferrari purists,” this hypothetical Ferrari F40 Challenger dwells around a fully 3D environment inspired by photos of lore.It also has a bunch of 3D changes by the CGI expert and the yellow vintage-modern beast dwells around the virtual realm shod in Rotiform NGO centerlock wheels – making the author very satisfied with the result. Naturally, he already knows that his virtual design might not be everyone’s cup of tea, but that does not mean the rest of us cannot enjoy it, especially since there is also a moody video embedded second below!