The BMW M3 Wagon Is Nearly Here, but We Almost Got One More Than Two Decades Ago

More on this:

1 The Story of the Elusive E31 M8 Prototype, a 620-HP, V12-Powered BMW M Legend

2 New BMW M3 Touring Might Premiere Later Than Expected

3 Now 19 Years Old, the BMW M3 CSL Remains One of the Best M-Badged Cars of All Time

4 BMW Spills the Beans on the 2023 M3 Touring's Back End, Looks Like the Perfect RS 4 Cure

5 2022 BMW M3 Touring Spied Lapping the Nurburgring Again, Looks Ready to Us