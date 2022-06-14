Fresh Chevy Camaro RS “Bumblebee” Dwells Around a Virtual Transformers Realm

These days, Chevrolet's Camaro is making the headlines for being crashed in less than 2k miles (3,219 km) rather than achieving stellar delivery figures. So, just about anything new might be well appreciated to snatch it out of this incredible lethargy...
Even a new association with the Transformers film franchise will do, even though producers are also distancing themselves from the contemporary sixth-generation Camaro for the next installment called Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. Well, they have a good excuse to run away from the dismal reception of both their Michael Bay-focused series and the lackluster sales of the current ‘Maro.
After five soulless main films set in the alternate universe present, the Transformers enthusiasts finally got a breath of fresh air with 2018’s “Bumblebee” reboot/prequel, which chronicled the yellow Autobot’s adventures back in 1987. Now, a sequel is coming in 2023, but it is going to have the action moved to 1994, and the lovable B-127 uses the alias of a yellow and black second-generation 1970s Chevy Camaro.
Alas, Czech Republic-based virtual artist Rostislav Prokop, known as rostislav_prokop on social media, may or may not have heard about the new Transformers film’s altered timeline for the second reboot installment. Nonetheless, the pixel master has prepared a new “Bumblebee” edition based on the Chevrolet Camaro RS – which elicited a host of mixed feelings from the channel’s audience.
Some of them were still unable to “appreciate the Camaro front fascia” while others decided that GM not only needs to make this but “they need to make anything new with the Camaro, to be honest.” There you go, not even a fresh take on the Transformers – Bumblebee marketing can fully take away the bad impression left by the legendary pony/muscle car’s current iteration. Does this mean that Camaro is doomed and Decepticons have won?
