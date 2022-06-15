New Acura Integra Gets Dressed in Racing Attire, Will Take On the Pikes Peak Hill Climb

Being one of America’s longest-running motorsport competitions, the 12.42-mile (20-km) long Pikes Peak International Hill Climb, with its 156 turns that goes from an elevation of 9,390 to 14,115 feet (2,862-4,302 meters), has been chosen by Acura to demonstrate the racing prowess of the all-new Integra.
Set to be put through its paces by Paul Hubers, it features a red, gray, and white livery, paying homage to the brand’s first racer. Besides the special attire, it has upgraded brakes and suspension and a differential sourced from the Honda Performance Development catalog. The 245-series Pirelli racing slicks hug the 9x19-inch HRE lightweight wheels.
Powering the racing-specced 2023 Acura Integra is the same engine found in the normal one. The turbocharged 1.5-liter four-cylinder unit is good for 200 horsepower and 192 pound-feet (260 Nm) of torque. The mill can be hooked up to either a six-speed manual or a CVT, driving the front wheels, and in the competition variant, it uses the stick shift option, otherwise reserved for the range-topping flavor of the car, the A-Spec with Technology Package.
Coinciding with the official launch stateside, the all-new Integra won’t be the only model from Acura that will take on the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb, in Colorado, on June 26, as they have announced two race-ready versions of the 2022 NSX Type S too. The latter is the company’s most powerful and best-performing vehicle ever and has received a host of performance upgrades that they will detail in due course. The mid-engine machines will be driven by brothers James and Nick Robinson, who will try to beat previous records, including the one for the hybrid fuel class set two years ago by James Robinson.
A third NSX Type S will serve as the official pace car for the centennial event, with Renee Brinkerhoff behind the wheel. Brinkerhoff has competed in various racing events on all seven continents and is the only woman in history to have placed in the La Carrera Panamericana Mexican Rally three times, scoring a class win in 2013. Two TLX Type S will also be demonstrated at Pikes Peak, driven by Jordan Guitar and Justin Lumbard.
