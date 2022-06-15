New Acura Integra Gets Dressed in Racing Attire, Will Take On the Pikes Peak Hill Climb

More on this:

1 New 2023 Acura Integra Is More Powerful Than Advertised, Dyno Run Reveals

2 2023 Acura Integra Online Configurator Reveals How Much a Fully-Specced Model Costs

3 2023 Acura Integra Enters Production in Ohio, Dealers Will Get the First Cars in June

4 2022 Acura NSX Type S for the U.S. Market Sells Out in Less Than a Day

5 Doug DeMuro Likes the 2021 Acura TLX Type S, but He’d Still Prefer a BMW M340i