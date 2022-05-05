2023 Acura Integra Enters Production in Ohio, Dealers Will Get the First Cars in June

Opened in 1982 with the inital purpose of making Accords, the Marysville Auto Plant is a huge complex that includes stamping, welding, painting, injection molding, sub-assembly, and assembly operations. The latest nameplate to be added to the Ohio-based factory’s roster is the brand-new Acura Integra, the first Integra produced in the United States.
A 2023 model that’s due to arrive at dealerships nationwide in June 2022, the five-door liftback is a sporty compact with the same underpinnings as the Civic Si. The direct replacement for the ILX comes with a continuously variable transmission as standard for the princely sum of $30,800 excluding the $1,095 delivery tax. If you want a manual, pony up a simply ridiculous $5,000 to unlock this gearbox as part of the A-Spec Technology Package.
"We are proud the Marysville Auto Plant has been chosen as the exclusive global production home for the 2023 Acura Integra that will play a key role in attracting the next generation of driving enthusiasts to the Acura brand," declared Arjun Jayaraman, plant lead at MAP. "The fact that we build all Acura vehicles in Ohio speaks to our experienced workforce and highlights the confidence Honda has in our associates to build the quality cars and light trucks our customers love. And as a former owner of a 1990 model year Integra, I know the excitement this vehicle provides and the end result of our associates' efforts is an incredibly fun-to-drive next-generation Acura."
To be frank, the second generation wasn’t all that hot and the current generation is a rather sorry cash grab in light of how little differentiation there is between the Integra and Civic Si. The Integra also reveals how little respect the Japanese automaker has for its American customers because the Integra gets standard features that should’ve been standard on the Civic Si.
Speaking of which, did you know the Canada-spec Civic Si boasts more goodies for less money than the America-spec Civic Si? It’s really uncanny how Honda couldn’t make a case for standard dual-zone automatic climate control, an auto-dimming rearview mirror with HomeLink, and so forth.
Rant over, now let’s talk some numbers. With 200 horsepower and 192 pound-feet (260 Nm) of torque, it's more than adequate for a compact, but on the other hand, the competition is rolling on the floor laughing. The Audi A3, for example, costs $34,800 and features 221 pound-feet (300 Nm). The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe (ahem!) is more powerful and pricier as well, and the same can be said about the Mercedes-Benz CLA Coupe (ahem yet again!).
Why didn’t Acura gift the Integra the 2.0-liter engine and nine-speed auto from the Accord? I guess you already know the answer to this question...
