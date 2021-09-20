Here’s How Much It Costs to Fully Mopar-ize the 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L

2022 Acura NSX Type S for the U.S. Market Sells Out in Less Than a Day

The final piece of the puzzle is the Lightweight Package that adds $13,000 to the sticker price. As the name implies, this option shaves off 58 pounds (26 kilograms) with the help of carbon-fiber bits and carbon-ceramic brakes. Revealed last month to lukewarm reception from pretty much everyone who loves cars, the 2022 model year Acura NSX Type S is already spoken for. Our friends at Motor1.com received confirmation that all 300 units for the U.S. market have been reserved within the first 24 hours, and the waiting list stretches more than 100 people in case any reservation holder backs out.That’s a pitiful number in comparison to high-volume automobiles that include the F-150 Lightning pickup truck, but nevertheless, there are many people willing to get a Type S despite the $169,500 starting price. This car, the final incarnation of the second-gen NSX, is likely to be flipped like there’s no tomorrow because rarity is held in high regard by some collectors.Rick Hendrick, for example, paid a whopping $1.2 million for VIN 001 for the 2017 model year and $1.1 million for VIN 001 for the 2022 model year. These are insane figures for a three-motor hybrid supercar with a twin-turbo V6 engine, a setup that’s matched over the quarter-mile by the small-block V8 of the C8 Corvette Stingray Coupe with the Z51 performance package.How does the Type S differ from the regular NSX, you ask? The serialized plaque affixed to the engine cowling opens the list, along with turbochargers borrowed from the NSX GT3 Evo. New injectors, beefier intercoolers, tweaked gear ratios for the front-mounted electric motors, a large diffuser out back, and stickier Pirelli P-Zero rubber boots also need to be mentioned.The final piece of the puzzle is the Lightweight Package that adds $13,000 to the sticker price. As the name implies, this option shaves off 58 pounds (26 kilograms) with the help of carbon-fiber bits and carbon-ceramic brakes.