Honda NSX Senna MP4/4 Rendering Is a Worthy Tribute to a Legendary Man-Machine Couple

This would probably be a good time to ask ourselves what Honda's plans for this nameplate are? The Type-S is clearly a sign the current model's time is coming to an end – and rightly so, considering it's been pretty underwhelming overall. Do people still care for a high-performance Honda sports car? Is there room for the Japanese in a market that European manufacturers seemingly dominate? Well, as long as they stay true to their roots – lightweight, good chassis, and, more importantly, high-revving smallish turbocharged engines, the answer is an emphatic "yes."