Honda NSX Senna MP4/4 Rendering Is a Worthy Tribute to a Legendary Man-Machine Couple

We've become so blasé that figures like these don't even feel impressive anymore, but they really need to be put into context. It's the most powerful any road-going Honda model has ever made, and, as it happens, it's not that far behind one of the Japanese brand's most famous race cars as well - the McLaren Honda MP4/4.
Yes, the legendary Formula 1 single-seater from the late '80s was developed together with the British specialists at McLaren, but the engine was a Honda affair. Back then, Formula One still used exciting powertrains, and you can do worse than a 1.5-liter turbocharged V6 developing more than 650 hp at the kind of RPMs that could make a motorcycle blush.
There is already a modern car featuring his name - the glorious McLaren Senna, obviously - but we think we can all agree there's always room for more. That's because you're more likely to spot a unicorn than see the great Argentinian's name associated with a boring vehicle. And, as it happens, this Honda NSX Senna is anything but boring.
Well, sadly, we can only imagine what it's like because the only way to experience it would require the kind of trip inside the digital world you only see in Sci-Fi literature. Yes, like so many other exciting things these days, the NSX Senna is only the digital creation of a very talented man.
Honda back in 2015. That's massively helped by the fact it doesn't have to play by the rules and worry about such tedious things as functional headlights or safety features. However, don't let that take anything away from the wonderful work that João Paulo Caetano Moreira, its creator, has put in. We've seen how the same lack of restrictions can lead to over-the-top designs that have nothing to do with the model they're based on, or with the general guidelines of aesthetics. They're plain ugly, is what we're trying to say.
João published its creation a while ago, and while his work of art is utterly remarkable in itself, there's no denying it feels more complete with the classic MP4/4 Marlboro livery applied. Hell, it even makes it seem quicker. Speaking of that, we have no idea what specs the author had in mind, but we have to congratulate him on how well he hid the side air intakes for the engine. He had us fooled there for a second, thinking it was electric, but it simply had to be a V6, didn't it? That being said, the engine is definitely bigger than the MP4/4’s 1.5-liter unit. Unfortunately, we might add.
This would probably be a good time to ask ourselves what Honda's plans for this nameplate are? The Type-S is clearly a sign the current model's time is coming to an end – and rightly so, considering it's been pretty underwhelming overall. Do people still care for a high-performance Honda sports car? Is there room for the Japanese in a market that European manufacturers seemingly dominate? Well, as long as they stay true to their roots – lightweight, good chassis, and, more importantly, high-revving smallish turbocharged engines, the answer is an emphatic "yes."
