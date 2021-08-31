4 Supercharged First-Gen Acura NSX Visits the Autobahn, Goes to Work at 144 MPH

Honda Will Sell Just 30 NSX Type S Hybrids in Japan for a Whopping $254k

Acting as a true culmination of the second-generation NSX, the Type S naturally sparked a lot of interest among Acura and Honda aficionados. If one needs just an example, then perhaps the charity sale of the first unit taking home no less than $1.1 million might be enough. After all, it’s a far cry from the U.S.-specification MSRP of $169,500 (excluding destination and other charges).Interestingly, most of the global production of just 350 examples is earmarked for North America . Meanwhile, at home in Japan, where the NSX wears the Honda badge (and gets sold through specialist NSX Performance dealers), the automaker has just announced the crucial details regarding local pricing and availability.So, without further ado, we have good and bad news for the domestic customers. The positive side of the equation is that Honda is opening the application process for the hybrid sports car through its NSX Performance dealership network a few days from now, on September 2nd. On the flip side, there are just 30 cars available for Japan, so the collector battle might be as heated as a rocket ship’s initial takeoff.More so, while in the United States, Acura posted an MSRP of less than $170k, in Japan, there’s a huge markup from Honda . The automaker has a suggested retail price (includes 10% consumption tax) of ¥27,940,000 – which translates to no less than $254,417 at the current exchange rates. And it’s not even final, since there are other taxes, fees, as well as potential dealer markups to account for.Fortunately, the package might well be worth the financial effort. The NSX Type S has the known hybrid powertrain, but it has been massaged for an additional 27 hp and 16 lb-ft (22 Nm) to the tune of 600 hp and 492 lb-ft (667 Nm). One final note, though. After placing the order, Japanese customers still need to wait almost another year, as the first deliveries are scheduled for July of 2022.

