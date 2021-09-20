Did John Cena Just Hint He’s the Proud Owner of a Limited 2022 Acura NSX Type S?

Everyone loves to have nice things, and celebrities usually own special editions of different items, and cherish their collections. Now John Cena seems to have managed to get his hands on a new Acura NSX Type S.
John Cena, who recently made his debut in the Fast and Furious franchise in its ninth installment, is a known car lover with an impressive collection. As of 2021, John Cena's net worth is valued at $60 million, and the wrestling legend has a soft spot for classic American brands. His garage includes a custom auto based on a Hot Wheels toy car, which he named the InCENArator (the engine is just a stock 5.5-litre Corvette), a Chevy Corvette ZR1 (which, according to GQ Magazine UK, he was the 73rd person to receive a 2009 ZR1), a 1970 Plymouth Road Runner Superbird, a 1970 Buick GSX, a 1991 Lincoln Continental, a 2017 Ford GT, and a 1989 Jeep Wrangler.
So now his new post shows the official pictures for the 2022 Acura NSX Type S, which might suggest he got his hands on one of the cars, which had a limited production of 350 cars, 300 intended just for the U.S.
The NSX Type S shares the fuel injectors, intercoolers, and turbochargers with the NSX GT3 Evo racing car, and power comes from a bi-turbo 3.5-liter V6, backed up by three electric motors, offering 600 horsepower and 492 lb-ft (667 Nm). The brand also says it reaches 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) in under 3.0 seconds, with a maximum speed is 191 mph (307 kph), according to TopSpeed. The car has a starting price of $169,500, and cars equipped with the lightweight package cost $182,500. However, all 350 vehicles were sold out in 24 hours.
John Cena’s Instagram description also states: “Welcome to my Instagram. These images will be posted without explanation, for your interpretation. Enjoy,” so, since he didn’t actually confirm having purchased the new Acura NSX Type S, we can only imagine he might want to get his hands on one of the limited models.
