Fast & Furious Taps John Cena For Ninth Installment

View this post on Instagram Thank you Pablo. A post shared by Vin Diesel (@vindiesel) on Apr 25, 2019 at 5:14pm PDT What we do know is that The Rock and Jason Statham won’t return, but Jordana Brewster will reprise her role as Mia Toretto. The people who run the Fast & Furious empire also tapped Justin Lin to direct the ninth and the tenth installments. Born in Taipei, the Taiwanese director is the man behind the third, fourth, fifth, and sixth installments of the billion-dollar franchise.Even though Vin Diesel expressed interest in Africa, production is underway in London. The city of Los Angeles is another confirmed location, and Ruby Rose may be a new addition to the cast. Newcomers also include John Cena , who was recently confirmed by Vin Diesel.“Guys, as you know, I’m always thinking fast, and thinking about the responsibility of making something iconic and deserving of your loyalty; (…) today, someone came by Toretto Gym that speaks to what Pablo would have brought,” the 51-year-old American actor said. It remains to be seen, however, if Cena will be one of the good guys or one of the bad guys.Last time we’ve heard anything about the professional wrestler, Cena was battling Ford in court over selling the GT at auction. Customers who ordered the EcoBoost V6-engined supercar within the first two years of ownership. Because Cena did the exact opposite to what he signed up for, the Blue Oval sued him for breaching the contractual obligation.The Dearborn-based automaker wanted to buy back the vehicle for $463,376.50 – the price Cena paid for the GT – in addition to damages of over $75,000. To make a long story short, both parties eventually settled.Turning our attention back to The Fast and the Furious, the franchise will come to an end on April 2nd, 2021 with the tenth installment. It is assumed that Dwayne Johnson will return for this part while Jason Statham will stay out.