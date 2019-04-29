autoevolution

Fast & Furious Taps John Cena For Ninth Installment

29 Apr 2019, 12:47 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > VIP
Scheduled to premiere in April 2020, the ninth part of the Fast & Furious franchise still poses a lot of mysteries. First things first, the name of the movie hasn’t been confirmed by Universal Pictures, the producers, director, or the actors.
5 photos
John Cena Reviews New Ford GT, Fists Taillights and ButtressesJohn Cena Reviews New Ford GT, Fists Taillights and ButtressesJohn Cena Reviews New Ford GT, Fists Taillights and ButtressesJohn Cena Reviews New Ford GT, Fists Taillights and Buttresses
What we do know is that The Rock and Jason Statham won’t return, but Jordana Brewster will reprise her role as Mia Toretto. The people who run the Fast & Furious empire also tapped Justin Lin to direct the ninth and the tenth installments. Born in Taipei, the Taiwanese director is the man behind the third, fourth, fifth, and sixth installments of the billion-dollar franchise.

Even though Vin Diesel expressed interest in Africa, production is underway in London. The city of Los Angeles is another confirmed location, and Ruby Rose may be a new addition to the cast. Newcomers also include John Cena, who was recently confirmed by Vin Diesel.

“Guys, as you know, I’m always thinking fast, and thinking about the responsibility of making something iconic and deserving of your loyalty; (…) today, someone came by Toretto Gym that speaks to what Pablo would have brought,” the 51-year-old American actor said. It remains to be seen, however, if Cena will be one of the good guys or one of the bad guys.

Last time we’ve heard anything about the professional wrestler, Cena was battling Ford in court over selling the GT at auction. Customers who ordered the EcoBoost V6-engined supercar within the first two years of ownership. Because Cena did the exact opposite to what he signed up for, the Blue Oval sued him for breaching the contractual obligation.

The Dearborn-based automaker wanted to buy back the vehicle for $463,376.50 – the price Cena paid for the GT – in addition to damages of over $75,000. To make a long story short, both parties eventually settled.

Turning our attention back to The Fast and the Furious, the franchise will come to an end on April 2nd, 2021 with the tenth installment. It is assumed that Dwayne Johnson will return for this part while Jason Statham will stay out.

fast furious John Cena VIP
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How Stan the Robot Parking Valet Works Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious What Is the Green NCAP? Concept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowConcept Cars to Look for at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Tesla Sentry Mode – The Fancy Loud Alarm System The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations2019 Formula 1 Round-Up: Cars, Drivers, Regulations
Car, Go Make Me Some Money! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
Manipulated Into Liking Cars Let's Get Wet: A Simple Guide for Driving in the Rain The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThe Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy How to Use the Tesla Autopilot No-Confirmation Lane Change Option Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
FORD models:
FORD EscapeFORD Escape CrossoverFORD KugaFORD Kuga Small SUVFORD TaurusFORD Taurus CompactFORD Ranger WildtrakFORD Ranger Wildtrak Heavy Duty PickupFORD Mustang Shelby GT500FORD Mustang Shelby GT500 CoupeAll FORD models  
 
 