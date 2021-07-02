John Cena Lived Out of His 1991 Lincoln Town Car When He Got to Hollywood

In case you needed a good dose of motivation today, here’s some from John Cena. Now at his first foray into the Fast and Furious universe, the actor recalls in a new interview how he used to live out of his car when he first moved to Hollywood.
Fast 9, the latest installment in the Fast and Furious franchise, is now out in theaters, and with plenty of old faces and the most insane action sequences ever comes Cena, the new guy in the roster. He plays Dom’s long-lost brother, who also happens to be a very skilled assassin with a bone to pick with Dom.
Cena, as you must know, is one of those rare cases of successful showbiz crossovers. Like former WWE wrestler and rival Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Cena is currently a high-ranking movie action star and a popular celebrity. The road to success was not an easy one, though, he tells The Sun in a new interview.
He moved from West Newbury, Massachusetts, to Los Angeles in 1999, wanting to make it in showbiz and knowing that going back home to his unsupporting father was not a possibility. Once he ran out of cash, he took a job at a gym and, for some time, had to live out of his car. At the very least, it was not a small one.
“I slept in my car for a while, which happened to be a very roomy 1991 Lincoln Town Car. I had my clothes in the trunk and I slept in the back seat,” Cena says. He would shower and change at the gym and then go back to his home on wheels, the only one he could afford at the time.
His story is one of hard work, grit, and determination, both in terms of making it in wrestling and, later on, breaking into film. Today, though, he’s worth some $60 million and, instead of sleeping in cars, he collects them. He tells the publication he has a soft spot for British classics, “the MGs, the Lotuses, Austin-Healeys,” but that could be him trying to be polite to a British media outlet.
As for Fast 9, he hopes fans will see it in theaters, if only because that means a bigger box office and, for him, bigger chances to be asked to come back for the 10th movie.
