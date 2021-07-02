Watch Fast & Furious 9 Stars Roast People's Custom Cars

We're a little late with this story, but there's been so much Fast 9 content to go with the launch of the movie that some good stuff inevitably falls through the cracks. Yet you have to admit that movie stars roasting people's cars... well, it hasn't been done before.
If a celebrity said something bad about an American's rust bucket, they might get into a messy legal battle, right? So this must have been okay-ed by the big wigs at Universal just because it's about the UK. On the other hand, we'd like to think car people have thicker skin and can take a joke.
And surprisingly, the famous actors liked some of the cars they were supposed to roast. There's one white Volvo in particular that we want to talk about. Car Throttle has made fun of it in the past, but we thought it was unfair from a channel/website that caters to the car modding scene. The owner of the C30 must have been pretty happy with John Cena coming to his "rescue" there.
Cena appeared really knowledgeable in this video. For example, when talking about a record-holding Nissan Altima, he said there's not much point to doing a V6 quarter-mile car, as by the time you're done with the engine mods, you'd have spent more than on a V8 or a dedicated drag racing car.
But the video starts with one of Car Throttle's own builds, the 3 Series hatch they recently had fitted with a heart-shaped bosozoku exhaust. We get why Ludacris says that should be taken off the road, but Fast & Furious was built on Japanese tuner culture. Plus, he's got a Maybach GLS, so don't listen to him.
The "Act a Fool" rapper was also way too critical of a custom VW Scirocco. Admittedly, that thing was too low, and the wheels too big, but that's how they roll in the VW community. Also, James Pumphrey or Jason Camisa would have gotten really excited to see a Scirocco in any condition because they didn't sell that one in America.
But everybody gets a Mazda Miata, and the Car Throttle team sneaks in Alex's custom example with a V6 swap to have it roasted. This is followed up by an E36 BMW M3, which Cena just loves and says "I wish I had a car like that when I was 17."
