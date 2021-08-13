2022 Acura NSX Type S Is Here With the Brand’s Most Powerful Production Drivetrain Ever

Acura has officially pulled the cover off the 2022 NSX Type S at the Monterey Car Week. It serves as the swansong of the current generation, introduced in 2016, and features updated styling and oily bits, and a few other goodies.
Power is supplied by the same hybrid assembly that combines the bi-turbo 3.5-liter V6, hand-built at the Anna Engine Plant in Ohio, and three electric motors. However, due to the new fuel injectors, intercoolers, and turbos, shared with the GT3 Evo racer, the combined output and torque has increased by 27 HP and 16 lb-ft (22 Nm), to 600 HP and 492 lb-ft (667 Nm).
The thrust is channeled to the updated SH-AWD system through a retuned nine-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. Thanks to the carbon ceramic brakes, carbon fiber engine cover, and carbon interior package, which are optional, part of the $13,000 Lightweight Package, the curb weight has dropped by almost 58 lbs (26 kg).
The selectable driving modes, named the Quiet, Sport, Sport+, and Track, have been optimized, and the supercar has retuned adaptive dampers and sticky Pirelli P Zero tires, wrapped around the bespoke wheels. Moreover, Acura claims the 2022 NSX Type S is two seconds quicker on the Suzuka circuit than the 2021 model.
Visually, it looks like a mid-cycle refresh of the car, with larger air intakes in the front bumper and bigger splitter, joined by carbon fiber side sills, and door handles and mirror casings made of the same material. The new rear bumper incorporates a carbon fiber diffuser, and the ‘Type S’ decals decorate the rear quarter panels. The new wheels, available in Gloss Berlina Black or Matte Shark Grey, contribute to the 0.4 and 0.8 inches added to the front and rear tracks respectively.
As initially announced, the 2022 Acura NSX Type S production will be limited to 350 cars, out of which 300 are destined for the US market. Pricing kicks off at $169,500, excluding the destination and handling charge.
