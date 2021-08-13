2022 Acura NSX Type S Is Here With the Brand’s Most Powerful Production Drivetrain Ever

More on this:

1 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 vs. Acura NSX Drag Race Ends With Obvious Winner

2 Acura NSX Owner Builds Matching Camper Out of Half NSX, Takes it to the Track

3 2022 Acura NSX Type S VIN 001 Will Be Auctioned for Charity

4 2022 Acura NSX Type S Due at Monterey as Swan Song of the Sports Car

5 Supercharged First-Gen Acura NSX Visits the Autobahn, Goes to Work at 144 MPH