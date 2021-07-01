Doug DeMuro Likes the 2021 Acura TLX Type S, but He’d Still Prefer a BMW M340i

It’s hard to compete against the very best sports sedans out there, especially in the premium segment. When you’ve got the likes of Jaguar and Alfa Romeo falling short with their XE and Giulia models in terms of sales, one begins to wonder what chance Acura might have with their surprisingly sporty 2021 TLX Type S.
The speedy Acura makes a strong first impression, though, according to car reviewer Doug DeMuro. He was quite surprised by the potency of the 3.0-liter turbocharged V6 engine, developed by the same minds that created the NSX’s twin-turbo V6 hybrid unit.
Floor the throttle in the TLX Type S, and its 355 hp will help you get from zero to 60 mph (96 kph) in about 4.5 seconds, which is properly fast. It wasn’t that long ago that you’d need an M3 or an Audi RS4 to hit 60 mph that quickly. The Acura’s 10-speed automatic gearbox does a good job, too, sending power to the SH-AWD system.
Meanwhile, other performance-related highlights include the sport-tuned double wishbone suspension, adaptive dampers, NSX-derived brakes, and Brembo calipers.
Even though DeMuro enjoyed the straight-line performance, among other things pertaining to the TLX Type S, he wasn’t a particularly big fan of the infotainment system. Most of all, he felt as though the handling and steering feel wasn’t as good as in some of the premier sports sedans, like say a BMW M340i, which in the end, he’d take over the TLX Type S any day.
He also didn’t give it as high a DougScore as he did the 2018 Kia Stinger GT or the 2020 Lexus GS-F, both of which he found to be more fun to drive in the traditional sense.
The 2021 Acura TLX Type S is now on sale nationwide from $52,800, whereas its rival from BMW, the M340i, costs upwards of $54,700 with rear-wheel drive and $56,700 with xDrive all-wheel drive.
