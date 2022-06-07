2023 Acura Integra Online Configurator Reveals How Much a Fully-Specced Model Costs

Remember that base-spec 2023 Acura Integra rendering from last week? Well, get ready for something totally different, and very much real, like how much a fully-specified model costs in the United States, as revealed by the official online configurator.
Accessible here, it starts with an important decision, as you will have to choose between having it with the CVT, from $30,800, or the six-speed manual transmission, from $35,800. This is the most expensive option, and after choosing the stick shift (you weren’t considering on going with the CVT, were you?), you will have to decide what color suits it best.
We went for Platinum White Pearl, adding another $500 to the final cost of the car. For the Ebony, Red, or Orchid interior shade, with Dark Metal Trim, you won’t have to pay more, but you will for the actual options, which vary from the Carbon Fiber Styling Package, to valve stem caps, wheel lug nuts, illuminated or glossy black emblems, several carbon fiber add-ons, protection film, door visors, and so on.
A mid-size roof box will set you back an extra $555, and it requires the roof rack, otherwise a $399 standalone option. The splash guard set, door edge guard, wheel locks, car cover, and others will further bump the price of the 2023 Integra. Backlit entry sills, different floor mats, heated steering wheel, pet rear cabin liner, seat back protector, trunk tray, cargo net, cargo organizer, and engine block heater are other extras available.
Once we ticked every box, our 2023 Acura Integra build ended up costing $46,603, $10,803 over the MSRP. So, how much does yours cost, and what does it look like? Before having your way with the tool, we will remind you that the car is powered by a 200 hp and 192 lb-ft (260 Nm) of torque 1.5-liter turbo-four, and that the first copies will arrive at dealers nationwide this month.
