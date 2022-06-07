2023 Acura Integra Online Configurator Reveals How Much a Fully-Specced Model Costs

More on this:

1 2023 Acura Integra Launch Campaign Has Vince Staples Behind the Wheel of Restyled Car

2 Base 2023 Acura Integra Wants to Give You Digital Thrills on a Budget

3 2023 Acura Integra Manual Costs $8,500 More Than 2022 Honda Civic Si

4 Doug DeMuro Reviews the 2023 Acura Integra, It’s Better Than the 2022 Honda Civic Si

5 A Deep Dive Into the Awesome Tech of the New 2023 Acura Integra