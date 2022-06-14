Bugatti Royale Elegant Vs Ferrari Purosangue Is a Virtual Ultra-Luxury SUV Brawl

SUVs may not be the end of all automobiles, but they certainly look like they are all to everyone if we are to trust the automotive industry. Especially since they make a ton of money for their parent companies.
Whether we like it or not, we are currently living in an automotive world riddled with nothing but undying love for crossovers, SUVs, and trucks. Naturally, that passion extends from the smallest urban crossover to the mighty new ultra-luxury SUV niche. There, at least in the real world, models like the Bently Bentayga, Rolls-Royce Cullinan, Range Rover, Lambo Urus, Caddy Escalade, or Mercedes G-Class are battling for supremacy.
But across the virtual realm things look a bit differently, especially if we travel the digital highways of Giorgi Tedoradze, a Georgia-based industrial designer better known as tedoradze.giorgi on social media, who has again imagined a sporty yet dystopic luxury SUV future. Just recently, we saw the upcoming Ferrari Purosangue (in the artist’s interpretation) fight off in an impossible super-SUV engagement with the non-existent McLaren Aonic crossover sport utility vehicle.
Now the pixel master is back with yet another interesting yet fully hypothetical comparison, this time around between the V12-powered Ferrari Purosangue and another matching foe – the imagined Bugatti Royale Elegant SUV. The latter is an older project by the CGI expert that has now resurfaced for this confrontation, just as Ferrari is finally getting ready to spill the official beans on its Lambo Urus and Cullinan SUV fighter.
Alas, do take everything with a grain of salt. First, the Purosangue design envisioned by this digital author may or may not be close to the real deal – probably not if we are to trust the unofficial leaks. As for the Bugatti SUV, that one is even less plausible, especially since the ultra-exotic French hypercar maker is still preoccupied with the Chiron and all its derivatives.
