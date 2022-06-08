Ferrari Purosangue Vs. McLaren Aonic Is a Truly Dystopian Super-SUV Engagement

Over in the real world, Ferrari is busy placing us into the ultimate LEGO mechanic’s chair with the bricked Daytona SP3 model, and McLaren is much obliged to show Prince Albert II of Monaco an Artura fun time around the GP track. So, let us get down to serious, virtual business.
With a little help, of course, from Giorgi Tedoradze, a Georgia-based industrial designer better known as tedoradze.giorgi on social media, who has imagined a sporty yet dystopic ultra-luxury SUV future. It seems that just like many other people, this pixel master is taken aback by Ferrari’s laziness in presenting us with a worthy, V12-sporting contender to the super-SUV title that is currently held by the record-breaking Lambo Urus.
Even better, the CGI expert has interesting thoughts about how the stratospheric realm of three/four-second to 62 mph (100 kph) crossover SUVs might look even fancier if McLaren decided to join the party and take a bite out of the current pre-ordained order of Rolls-Royce vs. Lambo things. No worries, it all boils down to a couple of his recent digital projects.
One of them imagined the upcoming 2023/24 Ferrari Purosangue like a Prancing Horse SUV in Lambo-fighting mode while the other sought to discover what could happen if McLaren took a most logical into the super-SUV territory. And it even came with a name, as the author dubbed this crossover SUV creation “Aonic.” Now, the two of them met across the realm of virtual reality and decided to duke it out for all-out ultra-luxury SUV digital glory.
Naturally, these two projects are both merely wishful thinking, and we are quite sure the real Ferrari Purosangue will not look anything like this. As for the 2024 McLaren Aonic, we cannot even dare to imagine it with the British company’s well-known V8 engine and the proprietary carbon-fiber monocoque – although we just did that, and it certainly felt good!
