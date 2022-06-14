Lowered Ford F-150 Lightning Pro “Sport” Gets a Load of Virtual Two-Door Love

Ever since its debut, the reinvented battery-powered Ford F-150 Lightning has been getting a lot of heat. Both scorching, for supposedly turning a sporty nameplate into a golfing kart, as well as of the tender loving variety.
Sure, many naysayers and detractors are floating around, but the truth is Blue Oval’s F-150 Lightning made the genius strike of arriving first on the market among the main Detroit three, with Chevy only ready for a 2024 Silverado EV and Ram not even allowing us to see the 1500 Electric in all its official glory just yet.
So, is anyone surprised about the recent string of markups – from damaged units selling at over $110k at auction to dealers listing utterly expensive base-spec examples without fear of risky marketing turning against them? Probably not. Well, at least across the virtual automotive realm, there is a solution for reigning down on F-150 Lightning prices.
And, according to Jim, the virtual artist better known as jlord8 on social media, who has decided to restart the paused vintage or modern pickup dream series and imagine a cooler Ford EV truck, it all starts with the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Pro turning from a workhorse into a feisty, fashionable pickup. Naturally, this imagined F-150 Lightning Pro “Sport” has dropped a pair of doors in favor of a Single Cab body style as well as a few inches of suspension travel.
Now it looks like the sporty part without any shadow of a doubt, and the author explains that he chose the Pro version simply because he “digs” it and its stripped-down looks. “That said, (he) had to give it the sport-truck treatment.” And it seems that fans equally fell in love with it – even calling out on Ford to start building it with a base price of around $35k, just to make sure it would sell like hotcakes.
So, is anyone surprised about the recent string of markups – from damaged units selling at over $110k at auction to dealers listing utterly expensive base-spec examples without fear of risky marketing turning against them? Probably not. Well, at least across the virtual automotive realm, there is a solution for reigning down on F-150 Lightning prices.
And, according to Jim, the virtual artist better known as jlord8 on social media, who has decided to restart the paused vintage or modern pickup dream series and imagine a cooler Ford EV truck, it all starts with the 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Pro turning from a workhorse into a feisty, fashionable pickup. Naturally, this imagined F-150 Lightning Pro “Sport” has dropped a pair of doors in favor of a Single Cab body style as well as a few inches of suspension travel.
Now it looks like the sporty part without any shadow of a doubt, and the author explains that he chose the Pro version simply because he “digs” it and its stripped-down looks. “That said, (he) had to give it the sport-truck treatment.” And it seems that fans equally fell in love with it – even calling out on Ford to start building it with a base price of around $35k, just to make sure it would sell like hotcakes.