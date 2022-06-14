Booming Tesla Model 3 Gets Careful Digital Redesign, Now Has Feisty Roadster Cues

Although Tesla is still an incredibly young company by legacy carmaker standards, its rise to fame and fortune is undeniable. The Tesla Model S Plaid is a hoot on and off the dragstrip, its SUVs sell like hotcakes, and a certain compact executive sedan is the world’s most popular EV.
After an initial first-generation Tesla Roadster hero car, the former California, now Texas-based company struck gold with the introduction of the Tesla Model S in 2012, followed by silver with Model X and Y crossover SUVs, and then found platinum with the global top-selling Model 3. Thus, even though Model S and X may be growing long in the tooth, perhaps the EV automaker will think first about the latter’s redesign before anything else.
Well, at least that is the opinion of Marouane Bembli, the virtual artist better known as TheSketchMonkey on social media, who obviously thinks Tesla would need to carefully tread styling waters for this battery-powered car. As such, after quickly dabbling with the iconic Nissan 300ZX to make it a modern hoot, the pixel master is back into a premium EV mood.
Still, while the previous DeLorean Alpha5 redesign evolved the contemporary gull-winged EV back to the DMC-12 past, this is no longer valid for Tesla – after all, the legacy of this EV brand is less than a decade and a half old. So, even CGI experts can only look towards the future, which means the careful digital redesign for the Tesla Model 3 adapts to include feisty – yet unofficial – Tesla Roadster cues.
By the way, the latest behind-the-scenes making-of video (embedded below) is not exactly complete, as the author decided “the money shot” has to do with the compact EV’s rear styling department. Thus, we must contend with a single POV, even though we are dealing with a twelve-minute-long feature. Alas, as always, there are a lot of talks ahead of the actual CGI redesign, which only kicks off at the 6:34 mark.
