Mansory Cullinan RS Black Badge Is a 663-HP Satin Brown Stunner That Got Away

While not everyone might agree that a Rolls-Royce Cullinan is their ultra-luxury SUV cup of OEM tea, there is an entire world of aftermarket builds out there to change that. And some are decidedly more enticing than others.
Almost unthinkable just a few years ago, there is now a “sea” of ultra-luxury and super-SUVs vying for the affluent client’s attention, from Bentaygas to DBX707s and from Lambo Uruses to G-Class off-roaders, with a splash of Escalade, Range Rover, and more in between. But, according to many aftermarket outlets, until the upcoming Ferrari Purosangue poses a V12 threat, there is only one to rule them all.
That, at least in the United States, would be the Rolls-Royce Cullinan. And if the full-size SUV is also a Black Badge, that’s even better. Alas, do not think that OEM bespoke is enough, as many outlets know that they really need something special to properly stand out in the ultra-luxury crowd. Well, the good folks over at Atlanta, Georgia-based Road Show International have yet another treat “for the culture” that was already sold before we even saw it and it reached the usual “up for grabs” RS Edition status.
Naturally, that probably means it was more than enticing, in more than one way. So, let us dive a little deeper and check out some of the highlights that helped this unique example to quickly get away before anyone even had the chance to DM the aftermarket outlet about its pricing quotation. Well, the name should give us a few hints, since it is a Mansory-dressed Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge.
But the tuning kit is only part of the deal, especially given the stunning Satin Metallic Brown exterior colorway that may or may not bode well for the red-and-black (plus carbon fiber) interior, depending on one’s personal preferences. Alas, those are little to no consequence now that it is already sold, so let us move on. That is how we reach the long list of RS Edition options, which includes perks such as the RS Stage 1 Performance Package, among many visual additions, like the contrasting-black Forgiato wheels.
With help from the tuning enhancements, now the 6.75-liter twin-turbocharged V12 behemoth has reached a total of 663 horsepower and can jump to 62 mph/100 kph in a mere 4.2 seconds on its way to the higher than stock 170 mph/274 kph maximum speed. Cool, right?
That, at least in the United States, would be the Rolls-Royce Cullinan. And if the full-size SUV is also a Black Badge, that’s even better. Alas, do not think that OEM bespoke is enough, as many outlets know that they really need something special to properly stand out in the ultra-luxury crowd. Well, the good folks over at Atlanta, Georgia-based Road Show International have yet another treat “for the culture” that was already sold before we even saw it and it reached the usual “up for grabs” RS Edition status.
Naturally, that probably means it was more than enticing, in more than one way. So, let us dive a little deeper and check out some of the highlights that helped this unique example to quickly get away before anyone even had the chance to DM the aftermarket outlet about its pricing quotation. Well, the name should give us a few hints, since it is a Mansory-dressed Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge.
But the tuning kit is only part of the deal, especially given the stunning Satin Metallic Brown exterior colorway that may or may not bode well for the red-and-black (plus carbon fiber) interior, depending on one’s personal preferences. Alas, those are little to no consequence now that it is already sold, so let us move on. That is how we reach the long list of RS Edition options, which includes perks such as the RS Stage 1 Performance Package, among many visual additions, like the contrasting-black Forgiato wheels.
With help from the tuning enhancements, now the 6.75-liter twin-turbocharged V12 behemoth has reached a total of 663 horsepower and can jump to 62 mph/100 kph in a mere 4.2 seconds on its way to the higher than stock 170 mph/274 kph maximum speed. Cool, right?