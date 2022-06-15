Digital 992-Series Widebody Porsche 911 RWB Makes Our Mind Feel Cool and Minty

Rauh-Welt Begriff (aka RWB) quickly became one Japanese tuner's way of expressing the way its founder Akira Nakai likes to drive Porsches - in a rather rough yet worldly manner. So, its distinct RWB style that combines European and Japanese tuning ideas is not exactly everyone's cup of tea. But what if there was a solution for taming?
Classic air-cooled era Porsche cars equipped with RWB attire have never been the 911s to eschew standing out in all crowds. But sometimes, one might feel that it also drops subtlety in favor of blunt design force. Thus, it might lose an entire niche of customers that just like to be cool without actually upsetting everyone around them.
And while that might be impossible to achieve in the real world, the virtually limitless possibilities of the digital realm have also brought us the latest idea of Karan Adivi, the virtual artist better known as karanadivi on social media. Now, after playing with both modern and vintage exotic stuff from Lambo, Bugatti, or Ferrari, the pixel master has refocused his attention towards the Porsche customization sector and decided to have a “mint Choco chip” attempt at virtual RWB subtlety.
Naturally, since the CGI expert loves to dabble with both contemporary and vintage-flavored cars, one would imagine that his RWB source of inspiration is digitally air-cooled. Well, that is clearly not the case here, given the massive third brake light styled as the music pause icon hint. So, what we are dealing here with is a wishful thinking 992-generation Porsche 911 of an unspecified variety that looks both squeaky clean and minty hot at the same time, thanks to its slammed attitude and subtle RWB widebody aerodynamic kit.
Alas, do not think for a second that just because it looks a bit tame from the front, it will not be capable of the usual RWB shenanigans – have a quick look at the exposed lower parts of the rear to remember the seed of outrageousness is still fully developing in there.
