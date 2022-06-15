Matte/Gloss Black Datsun 620 Truck Is Laid Out and Feistily Imagined With RB Swap

Now that Nissan’s cool Datsun brand is no longer with us – yet again (!) – one should not look back in anger towards the stupid corporate decisions that led to its demise a second time. Instead, let us imagine something vintage that is also quintessentially cool.
Frankly, just by looking at the 2023 Nissan Z one could run amuck screaming “why?” at the cynical Datsun gods. But let us try and have some positive thoughts – just like Musa Rio Tjahjono, the virtual artist better known as musartwork on social media did. He expresses his passion for JDM builds on many occasions and continues to imagine all sorts of possible CGI adventures with them.
For example, the latest string of creations included a satin and glossy black Tokyo Drift Nissan Z, a stanced Nissan GT-R featuring bronze deep-dish aftermarket wheels to contrast the dark body, and even a Veilside FD3S Mazda RX-7 treated with some signature black aero twists. Is anyone sensing a pattern here, or is it just me? Well, the latest dark idea – he does love Stranger Things, after all, and even made a stanced old BMW 7 Series in its honor – is a bit off the sports car mark.
Still, this Datsun 620 truck may very well be just as feisty and menacingly cool. This is because the pixel master has laid out this vintage compact pickup truck on the virtual ground with an oversized widebody kit and a Matte Black exterior that also catches some stares due to the Gloss Black offset pieces. And, since it is merely wishful thinking, the CGI expert also thought about asking us if it would be nice to treat it to an RB engine swap.
Logically, everyone would probably agree, and after we noticed that all fans considered this digital project a hot idea, we started imagining what could stoke the fire even further. Perhaps the concept RB26DETT 'Z1' engine rated at no less than 500 ps (493 hp) for the R34 Nissan Skyline GT-R in Z-tune form might spectacularly do the trick?
