1995 Audi S6 Wagon With Lamborghini Engine Swap Is the Mother of All Sleepers

Gas prices might be at an all-time high, but imagine pulling up next to an older Audi S6 at a stop sign and hearing a V10 thunder as it pulls away. Deutsche Auto Parts featured a V10-Swapped Audi S6 Wagon by Joel Francisco at the Alpine Volks Fair in Helen, Georgia.
It's interesting how people who've successfully done engine swaps talk casually about their builds. What you might not know is the thousands of person-hours, out-of-pocket cash, and disappointments that go into the project before it turns heads. It's a journey people who don't mind getting their hands dirty know too well.
Francisco's S6 started with a 2.2-liter 5-cylinder engine making 227 hp (230 ps). He pulled that out for an RS6 turbocharged 4.2-liter engine that later disintegrated. Luckily, he'd just bought a C6 S6 5.2-liter V10 simultaneously, and everything fell into place.
"So, I had the perfect donor car and the perfect engine, and I was like, let's try and make this work," he explained.
Confused? The C6 generation Audi S6 packs the same 5.2-liter V10 you'd find in the Lamborghini Gallardo LP or Huracan.
"It's a common misconception with these Audi V10s that they are actually Lamborghini V10s. And Gallardos, as they are known as, came with a 5-liter. These are 5.2. These were developed by Audi for Lamborghini when they purchased Lamborghini," Francisco disclosed.
Francisco's Audi build has a bone stock engine. The only changes he made were on the timing cover from a B7 RS4, which opens up room to bolt up a 0A3 or O1E manual transmission.
That's not all. He sourced Lamborghini Huracan headers from eBay and sliced them, cutting off the flanges. According to Francisco, Lamborghini's 5.2-liter flanges don't match Audi's 5.2-liter manifold flanges.
The build process wasn't as simple as it seems in the 13-minute video. We won't get into all the details of the build. Instead, we'll let you watch the action in the video below. It's undeniably satisfying to hear this 1995 Audi S6 rip.
