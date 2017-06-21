2019 Audi S6 Shows Its Quad Exhaust and Large Wheels on the 'Ring

It's not just the lack of appearances it has made in front of the spy photographers' cameras, but also the way the car presents itself. By this stage, they are usually in production spec, hence the heavy camouflage. And yet all the Audi A6
vehicles we've seen so far came with dummy taillights.
Everything else about them, though, seems to check out with what we expect from what is possibly the most predictable manufacturer in the automotive industry in terms of exterior design. Indeed, Audi
was the first to take the brand identity notion to a whole new level, making its range nothing more than a Matrioshka doll set.
Having seen the new A4 and, more recently, the A5, drawing out the outside appearance of the new A6 would be a doozy. That's not to say its straight lines and angular shapes are not appealing, but they should be as surprising as the sun coming up next morning.
The S6 model we have here doesn't go out of its way to change that, sporting a limited number of predictable changes. In fact, the only one that's easily spottable is the quad exhaust system adorning its backside, with a set of four large diameter tailpipes.
It also has a different wheel design from the other A6 cars we've seen so far, but they don't necessarily seem to be larger. Neither do the brakes, which is somewhat surprising considering the S6 is expected to get the 2.9-liter V6 engine that currently provides motivation for the Porsche Panamera 4S. There, it gets 440 hp, and it should have the same output in the S6 as well, maintaining a safe distance from the 4.0-liter V8 the RS6 will get.
On the inside, the S6 should receive slightly sportier seats than the standard model, but the real bucket seats will be reserved for the RS6. Of course, opting for the S-Line package will make any ordinary A6 look like an S, but it still won't be the real deal.
Audi's Virtual Cockpit will feature in the dashboard as well as the redesigned layout we've seen in later models. Audi is trying to sell the image of a technological brand, so expect plenty of gizmos to play with, not the least of which being the driver's aid systems showcased recently in a Spider-Man commercial.
It's not entirely clear whether Audi will launch the S6 together with the standard model, but either way, it should become available sometime next year, more likely during the first half.