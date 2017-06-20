Audi Prototype Helps Spiderman Pass His Driving Exam

Audi has a long history of placing its products in a more or less obvious way in big Hollywood productions, and it couldn't have missed the chance of featuring in the upcoming Spiderman movie named "Homecoming."

But while we wait for the movie to hit the theaters, the Germans (well, Audi U.S., most likely) are making the most of it by releasing a commercial for Audi Intelligent Technologies, which is the company's way of calling its driver aid suite that will eventually evolve into a fully autonomous system.



For now, though, even though it all happens in a fictional world where kids that get bitten by spiders can cast web out of their palms, Audi is keeping things planted and doesn't call it anything it isn't. That because even though the commercial is fantasy, the cars it has to sell are very much real.



Perhaps not the actual car in this clip. That, we suspect, is the upcoming







The commercial then goes on to show how Peter only passes the test due to the car's aid systems, which is not something we'd like to see, to be honest. Not yet, at least. The clip ends with a bit of action as well as a little more comedy, but we won't spoil everything for you. The Spiderman: Homecoming will have its theater debut July 7.



