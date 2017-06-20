autoevolution

Audi Prototype Helps Spiderman Pass His Driving Exam

20 Jun 2017, 13:49 UTC ·
Audi has a long history of placing its products in a more or less obvious way in big Hollywood productions, and it couldn't have missed the chance of featuring in the upcoming Spiderman movie named "Homecoming."
7 photos
Audi Spiderman commercialAudi Spiderman commercialAudi Spiderman commercialAudi Spiderman commercialAudi Spiderman commercialAudi Spiderman commercial
The Ingolstadt carmaker is known to provide the wheels for eccentric billionaire and defender of the world, Tony Stark - also known as Iron Man. And since Robert Downey JR's character is set to feature in this film as well, the link up with Audi seemed even more natural.

But while we wait for the movie to hit the theaters, the Germans (well, Audi U.S., most likely) are making the most of it by releasing a commercial for Audi Intelligent Technologies, which is the company's way of calling its driver aid suite that will eventually evolve into a fully autonomous system.

For now, though, even though it all happens  in a fictional world where kids that get bitten by spiders can cast web out of their palms, Audi is keeping things planted and doesn't call it anything it isn't. That because even though the commercial is fantasy, the cars it has to sell are very much real.

Perhaps not the actual car in this clip. That, we suspect, is the upcoming Audi A8, a model that hasn't been officially revealed yet. As a result, all we get to see is a piece of its headlight and grille, as well as the digital instrument cluster (or virtual cockpit, as Audi likes to call it).

Spiderman, or Peter Parker - a name predestined to pass the driving exam with ease - mentions the car belongs to his friend Tony, prompting the first gag from J.B. Smoove's character who plays the examiner: "I wish I had a friend named Tony." Oh, you have no idea.

The commercial then goes on to show how Peter only passes the test due to the car's aid systems, which is not something we'd like to see, to be honest. Not yet, at least. The clip ends with a bit of action as well as a little more comedy, but we won't spoil everything for you. The Spiderman: Homecoming will have its theater debut July 7.

audi spiderman commercial Audi spiderman Hollywood commercial
