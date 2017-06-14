autoevolution

Audi A7 Becomes First Automated Vehicle To Drive In New York

 
14 Jun 2017, 11:59 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Audi is responsible for an exciting premiere in the New York, as it became the first automaker to test a self-driving car on public roads in the state.
While American automakers have prepared self-driving vehicles that they are already testing in various stages on public roads, none of them has done so on New York’s roadways.

The difference between the four-ringed brand and its American rivals is that the former went to demonstrate its technology to legislators and media in the USA.

The four-ringed brand used the A7 piloted driving concept to prove its SAE Level 3 automation to its staff, as well as to stakeholders, legislators, and journalists. Audi calls the system Highway Pilot, and it can handle the task of driving the vehicle when specific conditions are met.

Evidently, the premium brand from Ingolstadt took all necessary precautions before allowing people behind the wheel of a self-driving car prototype.

The A7 piloted driving concept has logged thousands of miles on American highways with no incidents, and two engineers were present in the vehicle at all times to monitor the situation and help the driver regain control if anything was wrong.

New York State Police observed the demonstration, and had pre-approved the route it allowed Audi to let the A7 drive without human input.

It is important to remark that the demo we are writing about was not an accident or a PR stunt, as the state of New York has approved a budget for autonomous car technology tests through a year-long pilot program.

The flagship of Audi’s range, the upcoming A8, will come with enough hardware that would allow autonomous driving, but the function is currently restricted due to legislation.

In the future, the German company hopes that authorities will find a way to let automakers sell cars that can drive themselves to benefit from their investments in the past years.
Audi A7 piloted driving concept Audi A7 autonomous car technology Audi driverless cars New York self-driving cars
press release
 
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The End of Sedans is Nigh! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
 

Our AUDI Testdrives:

2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 AUDI TT-S79
2015 Audi RS3 Sportback72
AUDI A8 L 81
AUDI A7 Sportback86
AUDI R8 V10 Spyder90
AUDI A4 68