Audi A7 Becomes First Automated Vehicle To Drive In New York

In the future, the German company hopes that authorities will find a way to let automakers sell cars that can drive themselves to benefit from their investments in the past years. While American automakers have prepared self-driving vehicles that they are already testing in various stages on public roads, none of them has done so on New York’s roadways.The difference between the four-ringed brand and its American rivals is that the former went to demonstrate its technology to legislators and media in the USA.The four-ringed brand used the A7 piloted driving concept to prove its SAE Level 3 automation to its staff, as well as to stakeholders, legislators, and journalists. Audi calls the system Highway Pilot, and it can handle the task of driving the vehicle when specific conditions are met.Evidently, the premium brand from Ingolstadt took all necessary precautions before allowing people behind the wheel of a self-driving car prototype.The A7 piloted driving concept has logged thousands of miles on American highways with no incidents, and two engineers were present in the vehicle at all times to monitor the situation and help the driver regain control if anything was wrong.New York State Police observed the demonstration, and had pre-approved the route it allowed Audi to let the A7 drive without human input.It is important to remark that the demo we are writing about was not an accident or a PR stunt, as the state of New York has approved a budget for autonomous car technology tests through a year-long pilot program.The flagship of Audi’s range, the upcoming A8, will come with enough hardware that would allow autonomous driving , but the function is currently restricted due to legislation.In the future, the German company hopes that authorities will find a way to let automakers sell cars that can drive themselves to benefit from their investments in the past years.