2018 Audi A8 Video Teaser Wants Us To Forget Traffic Jams

More on this:

1 2018 Audi A8 to Debut In Spider-Man: Homecoming, Will Reach Theaters June 28

2 2018 Audi A8 Promo-Teaser Shows the Car Parking Itself

3 Audi Says 2018 A8 Can Coast At 100 MPH Thanks To 48V Mild-Hybrid Setup

4 Audi Says Next A8's Self-Driving Tech Limited by Laws That Could Be Changed

5 2018 Audi A8 Strips Down to Minimal Camouflage