2018 Audi A8 to Debut In Spider-Man: Homecoming, Will Reach Theaters June 28

Audi
’s new A8 will be revealed to a limited audience ahead of its official unveiling. Instead of a closed-doors meeting, the German luxury sedan will be shown in the Spider-Man: Homecoming film.
The four-ringed brand has decided to place several models in selected parts of the upcomingMarvel blockbuster. Audi’s new A8
will be shown in the long-wheelbase version, referred to as the A8 L, and it will be driven in the film by “Happy Hogan,” played by Jon Favreau.
Peter Parker, the main character of the franchise, will be played by Tom Holland, and he will be chauffeured in the A8 L
at a point in the movie.
Spectators will get to see the front and side of the flagship from Ingolstadt, but a different scene will also show the car driving with the Audi AI traffic jam pilot.
Peter Parker will also drive an Audi in the film, in the form of the TTS Roadster, but its big brother, the R8 V10 Spyder, will also be shown as the car driven by Tony Stark. The latter’s role will be played by Robert Downey Jr., who will be the mentor of the young superhero.
Los Angeles was selected as the city to host the premiere of Spider-Man: Homecoming, which is scheduled to be first played in a theater on June 28, 2017.
The director of the movie is Jon Watts, while the screenplay is made by John Francis Daley, Jonathan Goldstein, Jon Watts, Christopher Ford, Chris McKenna, and Erik Sommers.
Audi has already explained that the new A8
will be publicly revealed during the Audi Forum Event, which will be organized in Barcelona (Spain) on July 11.
The latest flick from the Spider-Man franchise will be in theaters across the world. The new flagship from the four-ringed brand
will be available in dealerships soon after its world premiere, and the first deliveries should take place before the end of this year.