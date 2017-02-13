autoevolution

2018 Audi A6 Finally Starts Road Testing, Looks Big-Headed

 
13 Feb 2017
by
We've waited long enough to catch a glimpse of the first 2018 Audi A6 pre-production prototypes, but it looks like that time has finally arrived.
Unlike their arch enemies from Munich and Stuttgart, Audi is more of a pleasure delayer, if you like. Even though the fifth generation of the A6 mid-size sedan is less than a year from its official unveiling, the boys and girls in Ingolstadt have only just started testing pre-production prototypes of the model on public roads.

That said, check out the first ever photos of a camouflaged 2018 Audi A6 C8, which looks like it will try its best to have a distinctive design compared to its smaller and bigger brothers, consequently.

Despite the heavy camouflage, the Audi design lineage is clearly visible, and there is still an apparent connection with both the upcoming A8 and the smaller A4.

Proportions wise, the 2018 A6 seems to distinguish itself by having a much larger greenhouse, which in this example makes the car look like it has a giant head. We'll reserve our final opinion, though, after we check out the car without any misleading camouflage on it.

The larger, hexagonal grille is almost identical to that on the upcoming A8, while the headlights seem to have a much larger footprint, not to mention that their outline is, of course, different.

Judging by the particular design of the wheels on this prototype, the spied model could be either a hybrid or an Ultra version of the A6, developed from the ground up to use much less fuel and be more aerodynamic.

Speaking of aerodynamics, the new A6 is expected to cut a lot more efficiently through the air thanks to the repositioning of the exterior mirrors on the doors and a more slippery front end.

Engine wise, the upcoming mid-size Audi will switch to four and six-cylinder mills exclusively, including for the S6 version. The only variant with an eight-cylinder will be the future RS6, which should get a version of the 4.0-liter V8 that was recently introduced on the 2017 Porsche Panamera Turbo.

As far as the interior goes, the 2018 Audi A6 is set to feature the newest generation of Virtual Cockpit, while the design should have a similar theme as the one found inside the Audi Q7.

Expect the production version of the mid-size sedan to be officially unveiled near the end of 2017, most likely at the Frankfurt Motor Show.
