2018 Audi A6 Finally Starts Road Testing, Looks Big-Headed

We've waited long enough to catch a glimpse of the first 2018 Audi A6 pre-production prototypes, but it looks like that time has finally arrived.





That said, check out the first ever photos of a camouflaged 2018 Audi A6 C8, which looks like it will try its best to have a distinctive design compared to its smaller and bigger brothers, consequently.



Despite the heavy camouflage, the Audi design lineage is clearly visible, and there is still an apparent connection with both the



Proportions wise, the 2018 A6 seems to distinguish itself by having a much larger greenhouse, which in this example makes the car look like it has a giant head. We'll reserve our final opinion, though, after we check out the car without any misleading camouflage on it.



The larger, hexagonal grille is almost identical to that on the upcoming A8, while the headlights seem to have a much larger footprint, not to mention that their outline is, of course, different.



Judging by the particular design of the wheels on this prototype, the spied model could be either a hybrid or an Ultra version of the A6, developed from the ground up to use much less fuel and be more aerodynamic.



Speaking of aerodynamics, the new A6 is expected to cut a lot more efficiently through the air thanks to the repositioning of the exterior mirrors on the doors and a more slippery front end.



Engine wise, the upcoming mid-size Audi will switch to four and six-cylinder mills exclusively, including for the S6 version. The only variant with an eight-cylinder will be the future RS6, which should get a version of the 4.0-liter V8 that was recently introduced on the



As far as the interior goes, the 2018 Audi A6 is set to feature the newest generation of Virtual Cockpit, while the design should have a similar theme as the one found inside the Audi Q7.



