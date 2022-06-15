Skoda Fabia RS Rally2 Racing Car Unveiled, It's Ready for Action

More on this:

1 Skoda Fabia Comes on Top in Important Design Competition

2 2022 Skoda Fabia Moose Test Ends With Traffic Cone Carnage

3 2022 Skoda Fabia Monte Carlo Looks Like a Hot Hatch, Ain't Even Warm nor That Affordable

4 Skoda Fabia Monte Carlo Is the Sportiest Version We'll Ever Get, Still Fails To Impress

5 Skoda RE-X1 Kreisel Is the Newest Fully Electric Car to Enter the Rally World