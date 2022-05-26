Satin x Glossy Murdered-Out Nissan Z Looks Like a Drift Villain's Widebody Sidekick

Over in the real world, Nissan has just announced an all-new 2023 Nissan Z Safety Car that will try to help the Super GT series become a little safer once it debuts during the competition's third round at the Suzuka Circuit. Meanwhile, across the virtual realm, some people have more nefarious thoughts about the seventh-generation sports car.
Let us take Musa Rio Tjahjono, the virtual artist better known as musartwork on social media, for example. During work hours, he is the dedicated Head Designer at the outrageously cool West Coast Customs, and he helped with Mercedes-AMG and will.i.am’s notoriously quirky creation dubbed “The Flip.”
Afterward, that sipped into his off-duty pixel master ideas and made him play with even more Mercedes-Benz creations, probably just for fun. Alas, that does not mean his all-time passion for JDM cars would get buried in a corner. Instead, and piggybacking on the recent OEM hype related to the pricing announcements and first review embargo liftoff, he rekindled the love for Japanese cars in general and the new 2023 Z, in particular.
Albeit for him, it is not labeled like that, or even as the Fairlady Z like at home in Japan – as he obstinately calls it “400Z.” Well, it is easier to identify it like that, so we are going to give him a hall pass. Not only because of that, though, but also due to his continued series of marvelous digital portrayals. Just speaking about the most recent ones, a blue example was refashioned into a slammed widebody hoot riding on iconic TE37s with just a few quick CGI brush strokes.
Now, a new 2023 Z vision has been presented, one that is a lot more nefarious and villainous – though not just because of the satin x glossy slammed widebody murdered-out attitude. Instead, the pixel master envisioned this riding on Work Emotion mag wheels and turning up as the perfect, reborn sidekick for The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift’s Takashi (D.K. for Drift King) character.
