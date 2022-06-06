You Can Now Own This Iconic 2001 Nissan R34 MotoRex GT-R V-spec II, Driven by Paul Walker

Paul Walker’s most notable role was as Brian O'Conner in the Fast & Furious franchise, but, outside of his work, he was also a car guy. And now a lucky fan might get his hands on a car that he drove, a 2001 Nissan Skyline R34 MotoRex GT-R V-spec II.
This vehicle is truly a unicorn in the automobile industry. The 2001 Nissan Skyline R34 MotoRex GT-R V-spec II currently up for sale is one of 16 rumored Motorex R34s in existence. If that’s not enough to get someone interested in it, it also comes with a famous past: it was once driven by the one and only Paul Walker. And that's not all the history attached to this 2001 Nissan, because it used to be the poster vehicle for BFGoodrich in the early 2000s.
The vehicle in question is the result of Greddy’s work for SEMA, with a Bayside Blue exterior paint, featuring a livery from BFGoodrich. The cabin, which is black, is not as remarkable, but it complements the car really well.
When it comes to the specifics, this 2001 Nissan Skyline R34 MotoRex GT-R V-spec II is absolutely loaded. It’s powered by a 2.6-liter inline-six engine (RB26DETT), paired up to a six-speed manual transmission that sends resources through an ATESSA all-wheel-drive system with all-drive-steering.
Other features include OEM Brembo steel brakes, Tein coilovers with electronically adjustable dampers, Volk TE37 Saga wheels, Momo Apache steering wheel, plus Greddy radiator, Defend Cooling panel, and intake manifold.
With just 21,241 miles (34,184 km) on the clock, most of them were courtesy of Paul Walker, who drove it so it can be properly imported into the U.S. The car received new tuning by Kenji Sumino at Greddy USA in 2022. The car is available for sale at Hive Auto Group, although there’s no public price attached to this legendary Nissan Skyline R34 MotoRex GT-R V-spec II.
