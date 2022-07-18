1962 Ford Thunderbird Spent 25 Years in a Barn; It's Almost Ready To Impress

After spending almost 25 years in a barn, this T-Bird from Arkansas is ready to meet the world without any rust, with low mileage, and with a smooth, roaring V8 under the hood.
Some people will never understand how satisfying it is to drive a car that was a relic, and you put it back together. The blood, sweat, and tear spilled while rebuilding or fixing an old, glorious car is so rewarding that those working on them forget the struggles encountered. But this Ford Thunderbird doesn't need too much fixing. It's almost ready.
The history of this car is known since the second owner of this car bought it in 1964. After he passed away. His daughter just left the car in a barn ever since and didn't even title it into her name until 2013. Still, she didn't take it out until 2021, when she finally decided to sell it to the actual seller. From there on, things went better for this 1962 Thunderbird rust-free hard-top coupe. With an average of 224 sunny days per year in Hutchinson, where the car is located, that's easy to understand.
Moreover, the car is running, even though it has a leak on its three-speed automatic gearbox. Under the hood, the car has its original 390 cu-in (6.4-liter) V8 engine. The seller says that sometimes it runs a little rough. It looks like it's less than 50k miles (80,000 km) shown on the odometer are genuine, even though, due to some paperwork mishaps, the lady declared it with a TMU status.
All four power windows are still working in good condition, and the AC blows cold even though it wasn't serviced. Yet, the seller says that the buyer will have to deal with the paint, which looks like it had some touch-ups here and there, albeit most of the red (Rangoon Red) color looks original. All the chromed parts and even the original wheels are included in the sale, and the vehicle sits on a new set of tires.
Yes, this vehicle didn't sit in a museum, but it's a true survivor. All it needs is TLC from a new owner, who will dig deep into their bank account for 22,500 bucks. Sure, it's not the cheapest T-bird on the market. It's not even the most powerful or the best-looking one. And yet, it has a charm that will make its prospective buyer forget about the torn driver's seat and other problems that can be fixed in a matter of days, not months.
