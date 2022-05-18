Ford Thunderbird Reportedly Making a Comeback as Chevy Corvette Rival

Do you feel like there’s enough room in the automotive world for another high-end sports car? Why of course you do, because that would be another breath of fresh air in the crossover-infested industry. And you wouldn’t be the only one, because Ford appears to be planning such a model.
Supposedly launching with the Thunderbird moniker, it’s been rumored by Ford Authority, quoting undisclosed sources familiar with the matter. That may sound like a ‘trust us, bro’ kind of topic, but let’s not forget that the Blue Oval was actually spotted having a go around Dearborn in a Chevrolet Corvette C8 last year.
Not only that, but they also filed a trademark with the USPTO (United States Patent and Trademark Office) roughly one and a half years ago to secure the Thunderbird nameplate. Thus, if the rumor holds air, then Ford might actually be planning a sports car.
Mind you, unlike the new-gen ‘Vette, which has been around since 2020, it wouldn’t feature a mid-engine construction, as the lump will be positioned in front of the passenger compartment. As a result, it wouldn’t really pose a threat to the bowtie brand’s blue-collar supercar for the masses as far as the layout goes, but it should offer similar performance. And Ford does have several aces up its sleeve in this department, including one that’s called the Mustang Shelby GT500.
Now, it would be a long stretch to assume that the upcoming Thunderbird might indeed share some oily bits with the Mustang, but in theory, it is doable. It all depends on what platform the alleged upcoming model will be built around, though for now, we will take everything with the proverbial pinch of salt. At the same time, we have to remind ourselves about some of the company’s monikers that have been resurrected these past few years, including the Puma, Bronco, and Maverick. So, anything’s possible, isn’t it?
