The Ford Mustang and Chevrolet Corvette Top the 2021 Made in America Auto Index

Last year, the Kogod School of Business crowned the Ford Ranger as the most American vehicle available in the United States. The 2021 Made in America Auto Index sees the mid-size truck drop to 16th place due to a reduction in U.S. and Canadian parts content from 70 to 45 percent. 16 photos



In second place, General Motors can pat itself on the back with the Corvette Stingray (72 percent) while third place goes to the Model 3 (65 percent for all variants). FoMoCo is also ranked in fourth and fifth with the Bronco 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 (61 percent) and Expedition (60 percent for all variants).



At the other end of the index, we have nine models with 0-percent U.S. and Canadian parts content. These nameplates are the Mercedes-Benz G-Class that’s made in Austria by Magna Steyr instead of the Three-Pointed Star, the Toyota Corolla Hatchback with VINs that start with J, the Audi S8L, Jaguar F-Pace, Kia Soul, Stinger, Sedona, Niro, and Sorento Hybrid EX.



“When looking at average TDC by manufacturers for cars assembled in the U.S., one finds a high of GM and Ford at over 70 percent,” said the



