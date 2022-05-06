Ford Mustang GT Races Corvette C7 Stingray, Loser Drops the Ball in Embarrassing Fashion

The Ford Mustang and Chevrolet Corvette are two very different cars when looking at them from a driver’s perspective. On paper, there are similarities though, such as how they both feature front engine layouts (Chevy will say the Vette is front mid-engined), rear-wheel drive and available supercharging, based on specification.
We won’t be focusing on any of the flagship specs though, but rather on the GT version of the Mustang and the entry-level Stingray variant of the Corvette C7. It’s these two cars that will be engaging in a straight-line, quarter mile battle in the video below.
Let’s start with the sixth-generation Ford Mustang GT, powered by a 5.0-liter V8 engine, which depending on model year, would produce different output figures. Between 2015 and 2017, the Mustang GT would put down 435 hp (441 ps) and 400 lb-ft (542 Nm) of torque, whereas newer models would unleash 460 hp (466 ps) onto the road, together with 420 lb-ft (569 Nm) of torque.
More importantly, 2018 and newer cars come with Ford’s modern 10-speed automatic gearbox (10R80), as opposed to the old 6R80 six-speed auto box.
As for the Corvette C7 Stingray, power comes from a 6.2-liter V8 engine, developing 455 hp and 460 lb-ft (620 Nm) of torque. On paper, the Vette should be quicker but not by much. Chevy says it will hit 60 mph (97 kph) in 3.8 seconds, while a Mustang GT should theoretically also get you there in under four seconds.
Anyway, betting on the Corvette to win a drag race against a Mustang GT is generally the smart way to go, especially if they’re both stock. The Corvette won this race too, by the way, but none of those numbers make sense. The C7 crossed the line in 12.3 seconds, which is slower than stock, and the Mustang needed a dreadful 14.2 seconds – there's no reason why it should have gotten demolished like that, although I have a theory.
If you look close around the 30-second mark of the video, you can see a person in the passenger seat of the Mustang. If there was also somebody in the backseat, or if that front seat passenger was “heavy set” to an extreme, that could explain the painfully slow quarter mile time.
