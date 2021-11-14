2023 Chevy Corvette Z06 Might Fear Just One Uncanny Foe, Its C8 Stingray Sibling

More on this:

Chevrolet Corvette C8 Drag Races Tuned Ford F-150, Instantly Regrets It

Capable of running the 0-to-60 mph (97 kph) sprint in 2.8 seconds, the Chevrolet Corvette C8 is just as fast as the C7 Corvette ZR1, a supercharged 755-horsepower beast. And that's downright impressive. Likewise, the C8 is amazingly quick down the quarter-mile too, needing 11.2 seconds to cover the distance. 6 photos



Granted, the 2020 Ford F-150 you're about to see is not your regular hauler. Its 5.0-liter Coyote V8 engine got the Roush performance treatment, which also includes a TVS R2650 supercharger. The combo is good for a whopping 650 horsepower and 610 pound-feet (827 Nm) of torque.



That's 155 horsepower and 140 pound-feet (190 Nm) more than the stock



But things didn't go as planned for the Corvette driver, who is off to a slow start and finds itself trailing the truck. The gap appears to become increasingly smaller toward the finish line, but it's too late and the F-150 takes the win with an 11.85-second pass at almost 113 mph (182 kph). The Corvette hits the trap after 12.6 seconds.



A surprising result given that the Corvette C8 is known to run the quarter-mile in less than 11.3 seconds, which is more than a second quicker than the sprint below, but this footage proves that reaction times are an important part of drag racing.



The Corvette vs F-150 fun beings at the 1:00-minute mark. But before that, you can see the truck win against a really slow



Needless to say, the C8 Corvette is quicker than many sports cars and supercars with notably more oomph. But that usually happens when the C8 is driven properly at the drag strip. A slow reaction time could make the Corvette slower than a pickup truck, just like it happened in the drag race below.Granted, the 2020 Ford F-150 you're about to see is not your regular hauler. Its 5.0-liter Coyote V8 engine got the Roush performance treatment, which also includes a TVS R2650 supercharger. The combo is good for a whopping 650 horsepower and 610 pound-feet (827 Nm) of torque.That's 155 horsepower and 140 pound-feet (190 Nm) more than the stock Corvette Stringray equipped with the optional sport exhaust system. On the other hand, the C8 is a massive 2,300 pounds (1,043 kg) lighter than the truck, so it should win a quarter-mile encounter effortlessly.But things didn't go as planned for the Corvette driver, who is off to a slow start and finds itself trailing the truck. The gap appears to become increasingly smaller toward the finish line, but it's too late and the F-150 takes the win with an 11.85-second pass at almost 113 mph (182 kph). The Corvette hits the trap after 12.6 seconds.A surprising result given that the Corvette C8 is known to run the quarter-mile in less than 11.3 seconds, which is more than a second quicker than the sprint below, but this footage proves that reaction times are an important part of drag racing.The Corvette vs F-150 fun beings at the 1:00-minute mark. But before that, you can see the truck win against a really slow Jeep Grand Cherokee