This Young Woman Wants to Sell You a Blacked-Out 'Vette C8, What Say You?

Since it entered production a little over two years ago, we’re confident that you’re familiar with stuff that makes the new-gen Chevrolet Corvette a dream ride. However, it doesn’t hurt to check out another review, this time centered around a car that’s actually for sale, right?
You might guess the reason behind choosing this particular video instead of the countless ones out there, but we won’t admit to anything. That said, let’s move on to the actual vehicle, which is a 2022 model, with under 2,000 miles (~3,200 km) under its belt, and a single owner in the papers.
A Florida-only car, according to the reviewer, it has a classic black on black look, and features lots of gear. From the satellite radio to the premium audio system, keyless entry and go, remote engine start, reversing camera, Engine Appearance Package, and Performance Exhaust, as well as the Magnetic Ride Control, it has them all. It has also undergone a full inspection prior to being listed for grabs, so all the signs point to a great weekend car, or a daily if you don’t give a flying hoot about comfort.
Since it features the optional exhaust, it also benefits from a slight power bump over the normal Stingray. As a result, its 6.2-liter V8 engine kicks out 495 hp and 470 pound-feet (637 Nm) of torque, which may not seem that much compared to full-blown exotics anyway, but it is still enough to rocket it to 60 mph (97 kph) in less than 3 seconds, and all the way up to 194 mph (312 kph).
Curious how much it is? The AutoHausFL ad reveals a buy-it-now price of $104,900, which seems like a fair cost for an almost brand-new, barely-driven, and nicely-specced Corvette C8. So, does it get your seal of approval? Better check out the video before answering that.
