This 2020–2021 Shelby GT500 V8 Predator Engine Needs to Go Under the Hood of Your Car

More on this:

1 Dodge Hellcat V8 Engine for Sale in Illinois, Care to Guess How Much It Costs?

2 How Much Do You Think a 6.5L V12 Lamborghini Aventador Engine Costs?

3 The Shelby GT500 Convertible Didn’t Happen Because It Wouldn’t Be Stiff Enough

4 Shelby GT500 SE Goes on the Dyno, Makes More Power Than a Model S Plaid

5 Porsche 911 Carrera Drags Ford Mustang Shelby GT500, Someone Gets Roasted