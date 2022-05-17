This 2020–2021 Shelby GT500 V8 Predator Engine Needs to Go Under the Hood of Your Car

Well, well, well, if it isn’t the infamous V8 engine powering the latest-generation Ford Mustang Shelby GT500. And this one is for sale, in case you haven’t figured it out yet.
According to the eBay vendor, a company based in Lyons, Georgia, specialized in selling all kinds of car parts, this engine used to power a 2020-2021 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500, with almost 23,800 miles (38,300 km) on the clock. It is offered complete with the Tremec dual-clutch seven-speed automatic transmission, and as you probably guessed, it is anything but cheap.
The listing reveals a buy-it-now price of $41,499.99 and assuming that it is indeed in good overall condition, as the vendor claims, then it might be worth it to the right person. The powertrain has a few upgrades over stock detailed in the ad and is also offered with a variety of peripherals. Moreover, the antitheft system is not a problem anymore, as it is said to have been turned off. Thus, all you have to do is stuff it under the hood of your car, connect everything, put liquids in, and floor the gas.
Without anyone tampering with it, the supercharged 5.2-liter V8 pumps out 760 hp at 7,000 rpm and 625 lb-ft (847 Nm) of torque at 5,000 rpm at the crank, making the modern-day Mustang Shelby GT500 the most powerful street-legal vehicle ever made by Ford. It is punchier than the mighty GT supercar and can deal with the 0 to 60 mph (0-97 kph) sprint in just 3 seconds.
If this particular engine seems a bit too much, then you could search the web for another one. We found a supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI V8 that used to power a Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat listed for grabs, and it was much cheaper than this one. Sure, it didn’t come with a gearbox attached to it, but still. You can check it out, and find out how much it costs, here.
