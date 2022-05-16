Dodge Hellcat V8 Engine for Sale in Illinois, Care to Guess How Much It Costs?

Don’t have the money to get yourself a nice second-hand engine that used to power a full-blown exotic machine at one point? Fret not, because you could still get one that’s about as powerful for a fraction of the cost.
Yep, we’re talking about the infamous V8 found under the hood of the Hellcat family, and the Trackhawk for that matter, which is one of the punchiest of its kind ever fitted to a production car. This one used to breathe air from behind the grille of the Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat, according to the eBay vendor, a company specialized in selling all kinds of Dodge and Ford parts.
In the 2022 Challenger SRT Hellcat, the supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI V8 pushes out 717 horsepower and 656 pound-feet (889 Nm) of torque. It’s hooked up to an eight-speed automatic transmission, which is not included with the sale, but the wiring and ECU are, and rear-wheel drive. The Widebody model has the same amount of power available via the fun pedal, and the Redeye versions enjoy 797 hp and 707 lb-ft (959 Nm).
Last but not least, the most powerful variant of the lump, unless we count the menacing Demon, lies under the hoods of the Challenger SRT Super Stock and Jailbreak. Here, it is good for 807 hp and 707 lb-ft (959 Nm), rocketing the former to 60 mph (97 kph) in just 3.25 seconds. The range-topping muscle car in Dodge’s stable can run the quarter mile in 10.5 seconds, with a 131 mph (211 kph) exit speed. The Demon, on the other hand, has 840 hp and 770 lb-ft (1,044 Nm) produced by the V8, and on a good day, it is hypercar-fast in a straight line.
Now, the vendor says that this engine “runs great,” though we’d still suggest to check it out in person before making an offer. To do so, you’ll have to take a trip to Granite City, Illinois. But how much do you think it costs? That would be $13,500, which is not exactly a steal, but it won’t cost you an arm and a leg either. So, what machine do you think deserves to be powered by this thirsty unit?
