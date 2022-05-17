1970 Chevrolet Impala Is This Close to Total Extinction, 454 Big-Block Just a Nice Memory

From time to time, it takes a superhero to save a car, and this is precisely what this 1970 Impala seems to be needing right now.
The car, which is a project in absolutely every regard, is now hoping to receive another chance from a stranger out there. Otherwise, the owner says they’ll cut it up for parts, therefore giving the ax to another once-gorgeous Chevrolet Impala.
The photos pretty much speak for themselves and show exactly what you’d expect to find on a car that has most likely been sitting for a very long time. The rust isn’t necessarily the biggest problem, though it’s obviously there on the bottoms of the front fenders, on the hood, and the floor pans.
But on the other hand, what could make many people walk away is the missing original coolness. This Impala was born with a 454 big-block under the hood, but as anyone can easily guess right now, both the engine and the transmission are already gone.
While no further information has been provided on this front, the powertrain has most likely been donated to another Impala, so if anything, this 1970 model seems to rather qualify for a restomod than for a full restoration to factory specs.
Right now, it comes as a roller, and eBay seller law-man2 claims it’s very complete, with some parts currently in the car. Of course, it’s complete with the exception of the engine and the transmission, so in many ways, this Impala is fully prepared for another chance.
Time will tell if the car ends up finding a new home, but right now, not even 14 bids seem to be enough to trigger the reserve. The top offer is currently at close to $1,500, but on the other hand, no information has been shared on the actual value of the reserve.
The photos pretty much speak for themselves and show exactly what you’d expect to find on a car that has most likely been sitting for a very long time. The rust isn’t necessarily the biggest problem, though it’s obviously there on the bottoms of the front fenders, on the hood, and the floor pans.
But on the other hand, what could make many people walk away is the missing original coolness. This Impala was born with a 454 big-block under the hood, but as anyone can easily guess right now, both the engine and the transmission are already gone.
While no further information has been provided on this front, the powertrain has most likely been donated to another Impala, so if anything, this 1970 model seems to rather qualify for a restomod than for a full restoration to factory specs.
Right now, it comes as a roller, and eBay seller law-man2 claims it’s very complete, with some parts currently in the car. Of course, it’s complete with the exception of the engine and the transmission, so in many ways, this Impala is fully prepared for another chance.
Time will tell if the car ends up finding a new home, but right now, not even 14 bids seem to be enough to trigger the reserve. The top offer is currently at close to $1,500, but on the other hand, no information has been shared on the actual value of the reserve.