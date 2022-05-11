1961 Chevrolet Impala Barn Find Is a Mysterious Bubble Top With V8 Muscle

1961 marked the beginning of the third-generation Impala, and needless to say, it witnessed the introduction of several important changes, both in terms of styling and as far as engines are concerned.
When it comes to looks, the most notable tidbit on the 1961 Impala is the already-famous bubble top design available on the two-door models.
But at the same time, 1961 also brought us the Impala SS, a model whose sales rapidly gained traction and eventually spearheaded the car’s ascension to an impressive milestone reached in 1965. Chevrolet Impala was the first car in the U.S. to sell more than 1 million units in a single year, and of course, all models released in the first half of the decade had a significant contribution to this milestone.
The 1961 Impala that’s now looking for a new home is also a stunning bubble top example, but unfortunately, this listing on eBay by seller classiccarsofsc raises more questions than answers.
First and foremost, let’s see what we know about the car. It’s a blue-on-blue bubble top fitted with a 283 (4.7-liter) engine and an automatic transmission. Moreover, the odometer shows just 39,000 miles (62,700 km). However, based on the provided photos, the car looks really good. While it’s not a perfect 10, it’s an impressive barn find.
What we don’t know, however, makes the car even more intriguing.
For instance, the seller hasn’t said a single thing about the engine under the hood, so it’s hard to tell if it’s still working or not. We also have no clue if the car has ever been restored, how original it continues to be, and whether all parts are still there or not.
All of these are critical tidbits for someone interested in taking this Impala back home, so make sure you ask these questions before committing to a purchase. As for the price, the car can be yours for $45,000.
