1967 Chevrolet Impala Flexes Rough Je Ne Sais Quoi, Everybody Wants It

Born in 1958, the Impala enjoyed its glory days during the ‘60s, with yearly sales going up continuously until 1965.
In the second half of the decade, however, the number of Impalas that ended up rolling off the assembly lines every year gradually declined, also as a result of all kinds of changes in its lineup.
In 1966, for instance, Chevrolet pulled the Caprice from the Impala series and promoted it to a stand-alone series, therefore causing a drop in the total number of Impalas shipped to customers in the United States.
But despite these ups and downs, it’s hard to call the Impala an ugly car, no matter the model year, as long as it’s part of the first generations.
And this 1967 sedan is here to serve as living proof, as the car is a project that’s fighting to return to its original glory if someone is brave enough to finish the restoration.
As you can tell from the pictures shared by eBay seller emmer-us, this Impala comes with lots of parts, and without a doubt, this is good news for someone looking for an easy project. The body too looks good, and based on an analysis of these photos, the buyer wouldn’t have to deal with anything else than minor rust here and there.
The floors and the trunk, in particular, look rather solid, so this Impala has most likely spent most of its life stored in proper conditions.
The engine and the transmission are both missing, and in theory, this gives the buyer two options. They can either find a correct engine and bring the Impala to factory specs or go for any other V8 and thus create a one-of-a-kind restomod.
No matter the path this Impala ends up embracing, the car is already enjoying a lot of attention on eBay, with 41 bids received so far. The top $2,300 offer, however, can’t unlock the reserve just yet.
