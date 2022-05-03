1964 Chevrolet Impala SS Flexes 43-Year-Old Dust, Matching-Numbers, All-Original

With the debut of a completely new generation already on the radar, the 1964 Impala wasn’t necessarily supposed to receive any breaking changes.
On the other hand, the engine lineup still came with some pretty big news, including the return of the 409 (6.7-liter) as a big-block option. And for this model year, the 409 could be ordered with 340, 400, or 425 horsepower.
The top version was also offered on the Chevrolet Impala SS, coming with twin four-barrel carburetors for additional power.
This Impala SS wasn’t born with this big-block under the hood, but this doesn’t make it less cool anyway. The engine supposed to get it moving is a 327 (5.3-liter) rated at 300 horsepower, and best of all, it’s the original unit that came with the car.
In fact, everything you see on this Impala is completely original. eBay seller bbwrangler454 says the SS isn’t only a one-owner example but also an all-original 1964 Impala that hasn’t been molested in any way since it rolled off the assembly lines.
In storage since 1979, the vehicle appears to exhibit a pretty surprising condition. There’s indeed the typical rust here and there, but the metal otherwise seems solid and fixing it wouldn’t require too much effort anyway.
The trunk, the rear body mounts, and the bottom of the fender require particular attention, but other than that, the overhaul of this Impala appears to be an easy job.
In case you’re wondering, the engine isn’t locked, and it actually starts using a bottle of gas.
If the original coolness is what you’re specifically interested in, the seller says they also have the owner’s manual and the warranty book, as well as the latest sticker that expired in May 1979 (when the car ended up in long-term storage).
This Impala SS is being sold as part of a no-reserve auction, and the bidding starts at $16,000. The car is located in Princeton, West Virginia.
