All-Original 1963 Chevrolet Impala Sitting for Decades Begs to Be Restored

If you wanted a brand-new Chevy Impala back in 1963, the first V8 that you could order was the already famous Turbo-Fire 283 (4.7-liter) with 195 horsepower.
When it comes to more powerful units, however, buyers could choose from several engines, beginning with the small-block 327 (5.3-liter). This particular configuration could be ordered with either 250 or 300 horsepower, both fitted with a four-barrel carburetor (Rochester and Carter, respectively).
On the other hand, the icing on the cake for this model year was the big-block Turbo-Fire 409 (6.7-liter). This one was offered in three different power versions, namely 340, 400, and 425 horsepower.
A 327 is also supposed to power this Impala right here, though the engine doesn’t seem to start at the time of writing. It does crank, according to eBay seller brownbri_27, but given the car has been sitting for 22 years, a thorough inspection of pretty much everything is absolutely mandatory.
The seller says this 1963 Impala continues to be entirely original, but on the other hand, we don’t know if everything is still there or not. However, it does exhibit the typical problems for a car this old, so you should be ready for some metalwork. The trunk pan and the floors are obviously rusty.
Without a doubt, this is an intriguing project, but on the other hand, it seems to be priced a little bit too high for its current condition. The seller wants no more, no less than $15,000 for this Impala, but the good news is the Make Offer button has also been enabled.
In other words, if you’re interested in another deal, you know what you have to do, though it goes without saying not all offers are accepted.
The car is currently located in Brownsburg, Indiana, if you want to check it out in person and better determine what needs to be fixed and what doesn’t.
