Family-Owned 1964 Chevrolet Impala SS Flexes Matching-Numbers 409, Bidding Starts at $1

1964 was the last year of the third-generation Impala, but once again, Chevrolet came up with a series of tweaks, including in the engine department.
The base unit continued to be the same Turbo Thrift six-cylinder as before, and with 140 horsepower, it was just the right choice for someone who wanted to use the Impala for regular drives to the supermarket.
On the other hand, those who wanted a more thrilling experience could go for one of the many V8s available for this model year, starting with the Turbo-Fire 283 (4.7-liter) with 195 horsepower. The optional 327 (5.3-liter) could be ordered with either 250 or 300 horsepower.
The 1964 Impala could also be had with the almighty 409 (6.7-liter) that made a comeback this year with three different power outputs. The big-block could therefore develop 340, 400, or 425 horsepower, with the top version available on the Impala SS.
The example that we have here is also fitted with a 409, and more importantly, it still sports the big-block it was born with. As you can figure out from the photo gallery, the overall condition of this Impala SS is pretty good, so the engine is also starting and running properly.
The car spent most of its life with the same New Mexico family since new, and it continues to be very original. The only thing that could make some people walk away is the repaint, but aside from a bunch of chips and scratches, it looks good as well.
eBay seller moochie224 says everything is running exactly as you’d expect it to run, so in theory, this Impala SS is ready for a new adventure, requiring only minor TLC.
The auction for this beautiful Impala starts at $1, but of course, a reserve is also in place. If you want to check it out in person, the car is now located in Defiance, Ohio.
