This Irresistible 1960 Chevrolet Impala Is Just Too Mysterious to Ignore

1960 was the second and the last year of the Impala generation that got to see the daylight only 12 months earlier, but once again, it brought significant growth for Chevrolet’s new superstar.
This is the reason so many collectors are willing to pay big bucks for an all-original 1960 Impala in tip-top shape, though, on the other hand, finding one isn’t necessarily as easy as it sounds.
This is why this 1960 Impala caught our attention earlier today.
Listed on eBay by seller briasanche_70, the car comes in an impressive condition for a car this old, but on the other hand, it seems to raise more questions than answers.
First and foremost, we have no clue if the car has ever been restored or what we’re looking at is an Impala dressed in the same clothes as on day one. While the car is listed as an original, it’s hard to tell if this applies to everything we see inside, outside, and under the hood.
The mileage data (11,111 miles) seems to be just a generic number, so we also have no idea if the engine has ever been rebuilt and if this is the actual and correct figure.
And speaking of the engine, this Impala is powered by a 348 (5.7-liter) paired with an automatic transmission, and once again, we’re not being told if this is the original unit or not. It runs properly, though.
The rust hasn’t invaded this Impala just yet, so if this is a car that’s been sitting inside for years, there’s no doubt the storage conditions have been just perfect.
As anyone would expect, this Impala comes with a hefty price tag, and this seems to suggest it’s an all-original, possibly unrestored, 1960 example. The seller wants to get $68,000 for the car, and interested buyers can see it in person in Mission, Texas.
This is why this 1960 Impala caught our attention earlier today.
Listed on eBay by seller briasanche_70, the car comes in an impressive condition for a car this old, but on the other hand, it seems to raise more questions than answers.
First and foremost, we have no clue if the car has ever been restored or what we’re looking at is an Impala dressed in the same clothes as on day one. While the car is listed as an original, it’s hard to tell if this applies to everything we see inside, outside, and under the hood.
The mileage data (11,111 miles) seems to be just a generic number, so we also have no idea if the engine has ever been rebuilt and if this is the actual and correct figure.
And speaking of the engine, this Impala is powered by a 348 (5.7-liter) paired with an automatic transmission, and once again, we’re not being told if this is the original unit or not. It runs properly, though.
The rust hasn’t invaded this Impala just yet, so if this is a car that’s been sitting inside for years, there’s no doubt the storage conditions have been just perfect.
As anyone would expect, this Impala comes with a hefty price tag, and this seems to suggest it’s an all-original, possibly unrestored, 1960 example. The seller wants to get $68,000 for the car, and interested buyers can see it in person in Mission, Texas.