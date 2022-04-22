This 1961 Chevrolet Impala Is Already on the Way to Original Glory, Factory 348 Inside

1961 was the year when Chevrolet launched the third-generation Impala, and needless to say, it marked the debut of several significant changes, including the famous bubble-top styling.
At the same time, 1961 witnessed the introduction of the famous SS. Known as RPO 240, the Impala Super Sport Equipment Package could be had for close to $54, and it brought cool upgrades, including power brakes, chassis reinforcements, and the appealing SS trim.
When it comes to engines, little was changed from the previous year.
The standard unit was the same six-cylinder with 135 horsepower, while the base V8 was the 283 (4.7-liter) with either 170 or 230 horsepower. The top unit was the 348 (5.7-liter), available for this model year in several configurations, including in the famous Tri-Power flavor with 350 horsepower.
The 1961 Impala hardtop you’re looking at right here is an example whose restoration has already been jump-started, yet someone else needs to do all the hard work and bring the car back on the road.
It’s a project in all regards, but on the other hand, it doesn’t exhibit massive issues. There’s indeed some rust on the floors and in the trunk, but on the other hand, it looks very solid when it comes to the hood, the roof, the doors, and so on.
The car is complete, eBay seller don-jenni says, and most of the parts that were needed for the restoration have already been purchased and are currently sitting in the trunk. Furthermore, the body was sanded and primed, but no other metalwork has been done.
The engine under the hood is a 348, and the good news is that it still turns over. It’s paired with an automatic transmission, and theoretically, they should both be in a condition allowing for easy fixes.
At a quick inspection, this 1961 Impala is a neat way to get a taste of the classic bubble top days, but on the other hand, it isn’t by any means cheap. The bidding starts at $15,000, and whoever wants to take the car home without a fight must pay $19,500.
