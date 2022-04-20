Internet Detectives, It’s Time to Shine: 1966 Chevy Impala Looks Great, Hides Everything

They say a picture is worth a thousand words, and the seller of this 1966 Impala probably believed that some 4,000 virtual words were enough to find a buyer for their car.
This Chevy Impala, therefore, comes with absolutely no information, with a recent listing published on eBay by seller electroge-41 only including four pics and nothing more.
And yet, the small photo gallery is enough to make this Impala a very intriguing model.
As said, the ad fails to answer the most common questions. Is this Impala still original? Has it ever been restored? Does it at least come with all the parts?
Nobody knows, but judging by its price, this ’66 Impala is in a pretty solid condition, possibly ready to serve as a daily driver.
The owner wants to get $24,000 for the car, but the Make Offer button has also been enabled just in case someone else has another deal in mind.
After the miracle that happened in 1965, when the Impala became the first car in the U.S. to sell more than 1 million units in a single year, the market performance obviously went down in 1966. Partly to blame for the whole thing was the Caprice, which was now offered as a stand-alone series, therefore causing a small drop in the yearly sales of the Impala.
On the other hand, Chevrolet once again tried to make the Impala just the right model no matter what customers actually wanted from the car. It was available in a myriad of body styles, including four-door sedan, hardtop, and station wagon, as well as two-door hardtop and convertible. The station wagon could even be ordered in a special configuration that offered enough room for no less than nine people.
At the end of the day, this 1966 Impala looks cool, but it’s hard to believe anyone out there is willing to click the Buy It Now link without first asking more questions. The car is located in Florence, Alabama, for those who want to also see it live.
