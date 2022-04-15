Classic Chevrolet Impala SS Flexes 58-Year-Old Metal, Unexpected Engine Under the Hood

The 1964 Impala could be ordered with the same 230 (4.1-liter) six-cylinder engine as its predecessor, and despite its 140-horsepower output, this particular unit was perfectly capable of providing a smooth ride to the supermarket.
On the other hand, those who wanted more power on their Impala were allowed to choose from several V8s, starting with the base 283 (4.7-liter) unit developing 195 horsepower.
First on the options list was the 327 (5.3-liter) small-block with either 250 or 300 horsepower. Next in the Impala brochure for 1964 was the big-block 409 (6.7-liter), this time available with three power ratings, namely 340, 400, and 425 horsepower.
This Impala SS no longer comes with the factory engine under the hood, as in charge of putting the wheels in motion is a 350 (5.7-liter) whose condition is currently unknown. The eBay seller ratro-94 hasn’t provided any information regarding the engine swap, so nobody knows for sure why the original V8 of this SS is no longer around.
On the other hand, the photos shared on eBay seem to suggest the car comes in a rather solid shape overall. The floors do require some fixes here and there, but there’s no rot, and this is without a doubt good news for someone planning a full restoration.
Judging by the images provided by the owner, this Chevrolet Impala SS has spent a long time in storage, so any potential buyer should just go check it out in person to better determine its condition.
The bidding war is currently underway, with the top offer getting close to $10,000. However, the seller has also enabled a reserve, and unsurprisingly, it’s yet to be reached at the time of writing.
Most likely, this Impala SS will end up finding a new home in approximately 6 days, even though some people might end up walking away due to the new engine under the hood. However, the car still qualifies for a very solid restomod, so it’ll be interesting to see how high the price ends up going.
First on the options list was the 327 (5.3-liter) small-block with either 250 or 300 horsepower. Next in the Impala brochure for 1964 was the big-block 409 (6.7-liter), this time available with three power ratings, namely 340, 400, and 425 horsepower.
This Impala SS no longer comes with the factory engine under the hood, as in charge of putting the wheels in motion is a 350 (5.7-liter) whose condition is currently unknown. The eBay seller ratro-94 hasn’t provided any information regarding the engine swap, so nobody knows for sure why the original V8 of this SS is no longer around.
On the other hand, the photos shared on eBay seem to suggest the car comes in a rather solid shape overall. The floors do require some fixes here and there, but there’s no rot, and this is without a doubt good news for someone planning a full restoration.
Judging by the images provided by the owner, this Chevrolet Impala SS has spent a long time in storage, so any potential buyer should just go check it out in person to better determine its condition.
The bidding war is currently underway, with the top offer getting close to $10,000. However, the seller has also enabled a reserve, and unsurprisingly, it’s yet to be reached at the time of writing.
Most likely, this Impala SS will end up finding a new home in approximately 6 days, even though some people might end up walking away due to the new engine under the hood. However, the car still qualifies for a very solid restomod, so it’ll be interesting to see how high the price ends up going.